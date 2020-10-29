Tap on the farm lanes, to launch your sheeps forward.Overpower your opponents with clever placement of sheeps. Make use of different sheep classes to win closely contested multiplayer battles.Features:- Exciting Player vs Player (PvP) game mechanic- Farm theme with cute animals- Random selection of opponents in this multiplayer game- Play with your friends in real-time- Taunt your friends using emoticons- Chat with your friends while playing

Arcade

Stupid Zombies

One man, one shotgun and a whole lot of zombies. You are humanity's last hope, and it's your job to keep them brainless.Adjust your shots and angles, and you watch your bullets ricochet from wall to wall, elegantly picking off each zombie's arms and limbs.Features:- 4 giant stages with over 360 challenging levels- Exciting zombie theme- Simple and innovative ricochet based gameplay. Defeat the stupid zombies with brains and ingenuity.- Realistic physics- Great zombie soundtrack